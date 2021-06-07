2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $339,000

Package Deal, Available to Assign, CASH ONLY SALE (Hard money is okay). AS-IS, Fixer-upper, Close proximity to OSU. The property has an amazing view. No financing. An additional lot being sold as a package deal. 1025 NW Lewisburg Ave. ($75,000) 1015 NW Lewisburg Ave. ($264,000) The total cost for the package deal is ($339,000). View More