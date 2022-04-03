 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $337,000

Enjoy carefree living in this single-story Timberhill townhome! Updates include remodeled kitchen w new cabinet doors, counters, new roof 2018, & laminate flooring. Central A/C, gas fireplace & utility room. Garage has plenty of room for additional storage. Two solar tubes bring the outdoors in for plenty of natural light. Enjoy wildlife off the back deckoverlooking the small creek in a quiet private setting. Central location near trails, hospital, shopping, and bus lines. HOA$260/m

