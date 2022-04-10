 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $275,000

Half acre zoned County Urban Residential 5 (UR5). Close to OSU, bus line and trails. Easy access to downtown Corvallis and Hwy 34 to I-5. Double wide manufactured home built in 1975 on fenced half acre lot with double carport and 2 storage rooms with electric, hot water heater and washer/dryer hookups. City water and irrigation well. Gated driveway.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News