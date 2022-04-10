2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $275,000

Half acre zoned County Urban Residential 5 (UR5). Close to OSU, bus line and trails. Easy access to downtown Corvallis and Hwy 34 to I-5. Double wide manufactured home built in 1975 on fenced half acre lot with double carport and 2 storage rooms with electric, hot water heater and washer/dryer hookups. City water and irrigation well. Gated driveway.