 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $65,000

Evergreen Estates! Great buy on this 1991 Redman doublewide. Vaulted open floor plan - freshly painted. 2 bdrms, 1 bath. Inside utility room with washer- dryer. Kitchen/dining combo includes all appliances. Attached carport with storage shed. Fenced yard. Covered patio; heat pump. On Corner lot. All age park. Newer roof.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News