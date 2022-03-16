Evergreen Estates! Great buy on this 1991 Redman doublewide. Vaulted open floor plan - freshly painted. 2 bdrms, 1 bath. Inside utility room with washer- dryer. Kitchen/dining combo includes all appliances. Attached carport with storage shed. Fenced yard. Covered patio; heat pump. On Corner lot. All age park. Newer roof.
2 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $65,000
