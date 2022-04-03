 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $374,900

Homestead in town with a SHOP! Updated kitchen w/ new cabinets, quartz counters, fridge, & flooring in main living space. Bring all your rec toys & car projects! Shop is a 32x36 w/ office, hardiplank siding, shingle roof, concrete floors, 100 amp service with 220, 2-10’ doors 1-8’ door and a concrete apron for more parking. 12x24 Carport, chicken coop and raised beds. Estab strawberries, blueberries, boysenberries, raspberries, and an apple tree. 2bed/1bath+versatile bonus room. Easy commute.

