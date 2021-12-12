 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $460,000

Great Ranch Style in Albany on large dividable lot. Buyer to do own due diligence. Home has living/dining combo w/ laminate floors & fireplace. Kitchen w/ custom eat-bar, built-in microwave & built-in dishwasher. Big family room w/ wall to wall carpet & ceiling fan. Great hang out area! Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms complete interior. Exterior of home has covered deck w/ jacuzzi, yard, lots of parking and storage. 12 x 24 x 7 secure work shed. New furnace completes home.

