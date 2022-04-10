 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $311,000

2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $311,000

Albany Duplex - Fenced yard, additional storage, garage. unit 1 - open concept kitchen, lvrm, dnrm. New windows, doors, rm addition for 2nd brm or office, laundry rm, walkin closet, deck and storage rm. fenced yard. Unit 2 - laundry/ storage, carport, open concept, 1 bed, 1 bath. New gas Heat and insulation. Income property, great rental history.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News