1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $99,900

Welcome to wonderful Hope Valley Resort! This beautiful, well appointed 'tiny home' offers all the comforts of standard living! Featuring a perfectly, well-thought-out floor plan, vaulted ceilings & ample windows to allow for beautiful views & natural light! Spacious bath w/tub! Substantial storage throughout w/cabinetry & built-ins, great use of all space! Well planned kitchen w/propane stove,full size frig & full sized washer/dryer included!Tankless water heater! Tons of community amenities!

