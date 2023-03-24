Well-appointed tiny house, nestled in the trees of Turner, OR with all the comforts of standard home living. This 386 square foot space is perfectly laid out with vaulted ceilings, ton of windows for natural light, vinyl floors, washer/dryer, storage shed, and full size appliances. Do not miss exploring the unique Hope Valley Resort community! Amenities include clubhouse, hiking/walking trails, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, fishing hole, community garden, pool, hot tub and more!