 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $95,000

1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $95,000

Welcome to wonderful Hope Valley Resort! This beautiful, well appointed 'tiny home' offers all the comforts of standard living! Featuring a perfectly, well-thought-out floor plan, vaulted ceilings & ample windows to allow for beautiful views & natural light! Spacious bath w/tub! Substantial storage throughout w/cabinetry & built-ins, great use of all space! Well planned kitchen w/propane stove,full size frig & full sized washer/dryer included!Tankless water heater! Tons of community amenities!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News