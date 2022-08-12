 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $245,000

This large luxury tiny home is about twice the size of a typical park model home. Combining high end finishes and spacious living spaces, it is everything most people would want in a home. The attention to detail in organizational features and practical layout make this home extremely comfortable. With the larger than average bedroom, larger kitchen, walk in closet, double loft, and 240 sq/ft additional living room, this home will change how you define a ""tiny home"" forever.

