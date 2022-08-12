 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $149,900

This home has a large front room that includes a beautiful island kitchen. With vaulted ceilings and an open concept, it does not feel like a ""tiny home."" Adding to the open feel of the home, it boasts a much larger sliding glass door than average, bringing in lots of natural light. As seen in the pictures, the bedroom has very practical and aesthetically pleasing built in cabinetry. The bathroom has high end finishes and a full size walk in tile shower. For the person who is looking for high end luxury living in a smaller scale, this home will not disappoint.

