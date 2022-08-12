1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $143,000

This Grand Teton F floor plan is one of the most popular park model floor plans for a reason. With one of the most practical and easy to use kitchens, it is the perfect floor plan for someone who likes to bake and cook. With a full sized loft, you have the luxury of a secondary living space, or additional easy access storage space. This particular Grand Teton ""F,"" has a shower and a tub, for those who prefer a bathtub. With all the hustle and bustle of our fast paced lives, a private living space is highly desirable, though less and less common. This home's back living area has been perfectly designed as a private back yard with pavers and a fire pit. For those who like to spend time outside, this home is second to none. When downsizing into a smaller home, storage is essential. Boasting a custom built 8' x 10' storage shed, you will not need to worry about indoor clutter.