This Grand Teton F floor plan is one of the most popular park model floor plans for a reason. With one of the most practical and easy to use kitchens, it is the perfect floor plan for someone who likes to bake and cook. With a full sized loft, you have the luxury of a secondary living space, or additional easy access storage space. This particular Grand Teton ""F,"" has a shower and a tub, for those who prefer a bathtub. With all the hustle and bustle of our fast paced lives, a private living space is highly desirable, though less and less common. This home's back living area has been perfectly designed as a private back yard with pavers and a fire pit. For those who like to spend time outside, this home is second to none. When downsizing into a smaller home, storage is essential. Boasting a custom built 8' x 10' storage shed, you will not need to worry about indoor clutter.
1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $143,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect has been arrested.
The halt could last 22 hours. Here's what happens to passengers during that time.
It's the result of a series of unfortunate events for the popular eatery.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an investigation stemming from a Sunday, Aug. 7 shooting.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
The activities have their risks, though, especially with so many newbies giving it a try.
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel…
You know how coronavirus vaccines have to be kept at super-low temperatures? This technology would get rid of all that.
The defendant used social media to “manipulate, deceive and exploit children as young as 7 years old over a span of nearly a decade.”
Maxing out your 401(k) may not be the absolute best way for you to fund your retirement.