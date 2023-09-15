Introducing a charming 372 Sq-Ft home nestled in the serene Willamette Valley. This one-bedroom gem features a cozy loft, high ceilings, two covered decks, and stunning landscaping. Located in a secure gated community, it offers a dog park, stocked yearly small fishing lake, scenic walking trails, an exercise facility, covered hot tub, swimming pool, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts. Perfect for those seeking to downsize and embrace a more simplified lifestyle. Do not miss out on this hidden treasure!
1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $119,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the latest on the woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
It was a car the suspect had previously test-driven, LPD says. Here's how that information helped.
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.
A large amount of hay is fueling a barn fire that started Sunday, Sept. 10.