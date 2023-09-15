Introducing a charming 372 Sq-Ft home nestled in the serene Willamette Valley. This one-bedroom gem features a cozy loft, high ceilings, two covered decks, and stunning landscaping. Located in a secure gated community, it offers a dog park, stocked yearly small fishing lake, scenic walking trails, an exercise facility, covered hot tub, swimming pool, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts. Perfect for those seeking to downsize and embrace a more simplified lifestyle. Do not miss out on this hidden treasure!