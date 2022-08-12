1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $115,800

This beautiful home is situated below a sprawling hillside and is only about 200 feet from the pool. Comfortable living room with a very practical kitchen, and a queen size bedroom. This particular home has a covered deck that gives you a perfect outdoor living space that can be used year round, as well as a back yard. When living in a smaller home, storage space comes at a premium. That's why this home has a large 8ft x 10ft storage shed.