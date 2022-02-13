1 Bedroom Home in Turner - $112,000

Extra Charming with one of the best locations in Hope Valley Resort! This 2016 built, 1 bed and 1 bath tiny home has everything you need. Tall ceilings, vinyl floors, custom-built "Catio", outdoor shed, all kitchen appliances & washer/dryer included. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings and views of the rolling hills from your covered deck. Amenities include a clubhouse, hiking/walking trails, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, plus a small private lake. Near I-5, and shopping & restaurants.