1 Bedroom Home in Salem - $319,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jacko's Sr plan is a 2-level home with an open layout and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Mini split provides heating and cooling. Fully landscaped. Exterior patio. Estimated completion is set for 1/15/23.

