1 Bedroom Home in Salem - $315,000

Built in 2020, this 1 bedroom 1 bath contemporary custom Energy Star home is built above industry standards and features quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and designer finishes throughout. There is an additional potential downstairs 450 square foot living space, perfect for a home office, gym or game room. A lovely fireplace, air conditioning and sunny spacious deck complete this charming home in the desirable and sustainable Pringle Creek Community. https://pringlecreekcommunity.com

