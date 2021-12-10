 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Salem - $299,900

New homes under construction in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The entertaining Soma is a 1-level 1bed/1bath home with a large covered patio and modern finishes throughout. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Estimated completion is set for 1/3/2022. All finishes are chosen.

