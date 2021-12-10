 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Salem - $299,900

New homes built by Stafford Homes & Land in the Pringle Creek Community. The Soma is a 1-level 1bed/1bath home with an open floor plan and stylish finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Fully landscaped. Estimated completion date is set for 3/15/22.

