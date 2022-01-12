 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $60,000

Fantastic move-in ready home in senior park! This little beauty has been gutted and completely restored with modern finishes and amenities including new sheetrock, paint, flooring, cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. All appliances, even washer and dryer, are new and are included! You will love the open feel of the spacious kitchen and living room. Outside features partially-covered deck, a cozy fenced yard, and a hot tub that can stay or go. This sweet home can also be sold furnished!

