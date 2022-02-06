 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $260,000

Welcome to your little hobby farm only 5min from town! With just under one acre you have plenty of room for your small animals, garden, and other additions. Nice, flat lot that has plenty of room for a large shop also. Home has fresh exterior siding and paint. Upstairs space is plenty large enough to be used as a second bedroom. Come out, take a look, and envision yourself here!

