Natural lighting brightens interior. Amazing use of square footage. Slider doors have replaced standard cupboard doors. Screened in deck provides shade plus privacy. Handicap ramp/bathroom grip bars. Expansive storage found in enclosed area under deck. Lawn area allows room for private outside seating. A shed is available/works well for storage or small projects. Enjoy popular walking trails & serenading birds. Near OSU/store/restaurant/fairgrounds/farmers market & medical care. Park is also pet friendly!
1 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $34,780
