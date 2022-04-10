1 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $298,000

Welcome to your charming 1 bed / 1 bath home, situated extremely close to downtown, shopping, campus, and Washington Park! Additional 520 sq ft unfinished basement currently used for laundry and storage, with exciting potential. Features include: High Efficiency ductless heat pump that doubles as an air conditioner, beautiful hardwood fir floors, charming wood trim around interior doorways and windows, a highly sought after front porch, and ample storage throughout the home. You'll love living here!