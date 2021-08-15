1 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $207,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Bright third level 1BR, 1 bath condo on the corner of Bldg C. Great location - about 1.5 miles from OSU & 10-minute drive to downtown Corvallis. Stylish kitchen with granite tile counters, SS Appliances (Gas Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator) & wood cabinetry. Cozy up next to the gas fireplace in the evenings. Bathroom includes a jetted tub & a spacious tiled countertop. HOA covers W, S, G, & Exterior /Landscape Maintenance.