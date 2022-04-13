This is an upstairs studio apartment with private kitchen and bathroom. Shared laundry room downstairs. Brookside is a welcoming family community located just minutes from an abundance of shopping and restaurant choices. Just three blocks away is the Beehive outdoor food park, a local favorite with food pods and fire pits! Several beautiful neighborhood parks are within walking distance, as well as Salem's River Front park with an old fashioned carousel, amphitheater, splash pad, access to the Willamette River, and nearly 10 miles of family friendly biking and hiking trails. The small, tree lined community is nestled right on Pringle creek and is close to the freeway as well as many back roads if you're looking to get out of the hustle and bustle.
0 Bedroom Home in Salem - $800
