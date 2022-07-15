New homes in the Pringle Creek neighborhood. The Basic Urban is a studio style home with modern finishes throughout. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Covered porch. Fully Landscaped. Estimated completion date to be 12/16/22. Choose finishes before it's too late.
0 Bedroom Home in Salem - $229,900
